NASA's Psyche spacecraft captures Mars flyby time-lapse during gravity assist
Technology
NASA's Psyche spacecraft swung just 4609km above Mars on May 15, using the planet's gravity to pick up speed for its long trip to asteroid Psyche in 2029.
The team dropped a time-lapse video that shows Mars morphing from a thin crescent into detailed views of craters and its icy south pole; pretty awesome space sightseeing.
Flyby validated Psyche spacecraft instruments
This flyby wasn't just for show: it was also a dress rehearsal for Psyche's science gear.
The instruments picked up everything from escaping neutrons to Mars's magnetic bow shock, and even managed to spot both of Mars's tiny moons.
NASA says these checks are key to making sure Psyche is ready when it finally reaches its metal-rich asteroid target in 2029.