NASA's Psyche swings by Mars on 2.2 billion mile journey Technology May 20, 2026

NASA's Psyche spacecraft swung by Mars on May 15, 2026, coming within about 4609km of the planet.

By using Mars's gravity as a slingshot, Psyche picked up speed and changed course: no extra fuel needed.

This clever move keeps it on track for its epic 2.2-billion-mile journey to a rare metal-rich asteroid between Mars and Jupiter.