NASA's Roman Space Telescope arrives at Kennedy for prelaunch processing
Technology
After a careful journey from Maryland in a climate-controlled container nicknamed "Chariot," NASA's Roman Space Telescope just arrived at Kennedy Space Center, gearing up for its big launch no earlier than August 30.
It'll spend the next 70 days getting checked, fueled, and hooked up to a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
Roman Space Telescope to survey galaxies
Named after NASA's first Chief of Astronomy, Nancy Grace Roman, this $4.3 billion observatory is set to scan billions of galaxies with its powerful camera, covering much more sky per shot than Hubble ever could.
It'll help scientists dig deeper into mysteries like dark energy and dark matter, and even hunt for distant exoplanets using some advanced technology.