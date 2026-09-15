NASA's Roman Space Telescope mission extended to 22 years

NASA's Roman Space Telescope just got its mission time more than doubled, and could have fuel for at least 22 years of potential science operations instead of the original 10.

This big win comes from clever fuel-saving moves and a smooth SpaceX launch on August 30, 2026.

As a result of exquisite planning by our orbital dynamics team, brilliant execution by the operations team, and a precise launch from SpaceX, Roman has fuel for at least 22 years of potential science operations, said Jamie Dunn, center director at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.