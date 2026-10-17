NASA's Roman Space Telescope now delivers almost 30% sharper images
Technology
NASA's new Roman Space Telescope is already outperforming predictions, snapping images almost 30% sharper than anyone expected.
After some serious testing and tweaks, it's now even better equipped to hunt for clues about dark matter, dark energy, and the mysteries of our universe.
Engineers checked 18 detectors, realigned optics
Engineers took a deep dive into the telescope's Wide Field Instrument (think of it as its main "camera"), checking all 18 detectors and carefully realigning its optics.
The big win? Adjusting the secondary mirror brought optical errors way down to just 63 nanometers RMS (that's much better than the original target).