NASA's Roman telescope to launch August 30 carrying 1,350,144 names

NASA's new Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is set to launch on August 30, 2026, and it is taking 1,350,144 names into space, including those of Artemis Moon astronauts.

The plaque is a tribute to Dr. Nancy Grace Roman, NASA's first chief astronomer and a pioneering leader who championed placing observatories in orbit and is often called the "mother" of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The rocket heads out from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.