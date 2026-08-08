NASA's SkyFall to carry radar capes to Mars in 2028
Technology
NASA's SkyFall mission is set to launch in 2028, sending three mini helicopters to Mars, each rocking a special "cape" made from lightweight materials.
These capes are actually flexible radar antennas that can spot water ice hidden up to 16 feet below the Martian surface.
Mars ice could supply life support
Finding water ice is a big deal for future astronauts: it means they could make drinking water, oxygen, and even fuel right on Mars.
NASA's engineers have put these radar capes through tough tests, making sure they survive rough landings and extreme temperatures.
Building on the success of the Ingenuity helicopter, SkyFall is all about exploring Mars more deeply and helping humans get ready for life on the Red Planet.