NASA's Sunita Williams retires after 27 years of service
Sunita Williams, a trailblazer in spaceflight, has wrapped up her 27-year journey with NASA.
Known for her key role on the International Space Station, she's stepping aside just as NASA gears up for more Moon missions.
Williams called this the right time for fresh faces to take on new adventures in space.
Legacy, India ties, and what's next
Williams retires alongside NASA's Artemis push to build a lasting presence on the Moon.
She shared how seeing India from space felt like looking at a "living entity" and "a glowing pattern of connected nerves," reflecting her strong family roots—her sister adopted two children from Orissa.
Looking ahead, Williams hopes to inspire future explorers and spend more time with her family (and dogs), while her experience will continue shaping lunar missions.