NASA's Sunita Williams returns to Earth after record-breaking space mission
NASA's Sunita "Suni" Williams is back on Earth after an unexpected nine-month space mission with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore.
Their trip, meant to last just eight days on Boeing's Starliner at the ISS, turned into 286 days because of technical problems.
Williams's long journey home
Williams and Wilmore finally landed safely near Florida on March 18, 2025, after more than 4,500 orbits and 121 million miles—coming home aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon.
Williams now has a total of 608 days in space over her three flights, making her one of the most experienced US astronauts.
While away, she kept her family updated with weekly journals and video calls.
After reuniting with her husband and dogs, she joked about catching up on chores and dog walks.
Plans for the future
To stay healthy during her long mission, Williams exercised daily to fight off muscle loss.
She's now easing back into normal life—starting with hiking—and plans to retire from NASA by the end of 2025.
She might even try out a new career working with animals.