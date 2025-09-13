NASA's Sunita Williams returns to Earth after record-breaking space mission

Williams's long journey home

Williams and Wilmore finally landed safely near Florida on March 18, 2025, after more than 4,500 orbits and 121 million miles—coming home aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Williams now has a total of 608 days in space over her three flights, making her one of the most experienced US astronauts.

While away, she kept her family updated with weekly journals and video calls.

After reuniting with her husband and dogs, she joked about catching up on chores and dog walks.