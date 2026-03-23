NASA's supersonic X-59 jet completes 2nd test flight

The X-59 is designed to break the sound barrier quietly

The X-59 is special because it's designed to break the sound barrier quietly by spreading out shockwaves with its long nose.

If it works as planned, it could help change rules that have banned supersonic flights over the US since 1973.

NASA hopes this tech will make faster (and quieter) air travel possible again.

Project manager Cathy Bahm summed up her mood: "Despite the early landing, this is a good day for the team. We collected more data, and the pilot landed safely."