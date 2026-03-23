NASA's supersonic X-59 jet completes 2nd test flight
NASA's futuristic X-59 jet, built to fly fast without the usual sonic boom, had its second test flight on March 20, but had to land after just nine minutes because of a cockpit warning.
Even with the short flight, NASA said it gathered more data than last time.
The plane reached for new heights: aiming for 419km/h at 20,000 feet, up from its first flight's 370km/h and 12,000 feet.
The X-59 is designed to break the sound barrier quietly
The X-59 is special because it's designed to break the sound barrier quietly by spreading out shockwaves with its long nose.
If it works as planned, it could help change rules that have banned supersonic flights over the US since 1973.
NASA hopes this tech will make faster (and quieter) air travel possible again.
Project manager Cathy Bahm summed up her mood: "Despite the early landing, this is a good day for the team. We collected more data, and the pilot landed safely."