NASA's TESS finds over 10,000 potential exoplanets using machine learning
Technology
NASA's TESS satellite has spotted over 10,000 potential exoplanets by using machine learning to sift through data, even checking out stars much dimmer than usual.
If confirmed, this would be a huge jump from the 6,200-plus exoplanets we already know about and could totally change how we see our universe.
TESS team confirms TIC 183374187 b
The team has already confirmed one of the finds, a hot Jupiter called TIC 183374187 b, and aims to continue with a follow-up study using TESS's second year.
Plus, NASA is gearing up to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in September 2026, which will let scientists get an even closer look at these strange new worlds and their atmospheres.