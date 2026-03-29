NASA's Voyager 1 launched 1977 now 15.9 billion miles away
Technology
NASA says Voyager 1, launched way back in 1977, is now about 15.9 billion miles away, the farthest any human-made object has ever traveled.
Its signals take nearly a full day to reach us, which really puts its epic journey into perspective.
Voyager 1 runs on 4 watts
Voyager 1 runs on less energy than a nightlight: just four watts!
NASA keeps it alive by switching off anything non-essential, and yet it's still sending back data from interstellar space.
Plus, it's carrying the Golden Record: a "hello" from Earth packed with music and sounds in case anyone (or anything) out there finds it someday.