NASA's Voyager 1 reaches 1 light-day as 1st human-made object
NASA's Voyager 1 has officially become the first human-made object to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth, after traveling about 16 billion miles from Earth since its launch way back in 1977.
Even after all these years, it's still sending back data from beyond our solar system, helping us learn more about what's out there.
Voyager twins outlast original 5-year mission
Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, started as a five-year mission but have been working for over four decades, way past anyone's expectations.
Along the way, Voyager 1 gave us amazing views of Jupiter and Saturn, crossed major boundaries like the termination shock, and keeps showing us what deep space is really like.
Its journey proves just how far curiosity (and a little engineering) can take us.