Voyager 1 was the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space and now holds the record for being the farthest human-made object.

It's on a slow trek toward star Gliese 445, which is over 17 light-years away (don't hold your breath: it'll take about 40,000 years to get there).

Even out past the Sun's reach, its plutonium power keeps it going. Plus, it carries the Golden Record, a mixtape of Earth's sounds and greetings for any aliens who might find it.