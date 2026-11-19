NASA's Voyager 1 reaches 16 billion miles from Earth
NASA's Voyager 1 has officially reached an eye-popping 16 billion miles from Earth, so far that a message takes two days to make the round trip!
Launched way back in 1977, it's still running and sending data home through four working science instruments.
Voyager 1 1st in interstellar space
Voyager 1 was the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space and now holds the record for being the farthest human-made object.
It's on a slow trek toward star Gliese 445, which is over 17 light-years away (don't hold your breath: it'll take about 40,000 years to get there).
Even out past the Sun's reach, its plutonium power keeps it going. Plus, it carries the Golden Record, a mixtape of Earth's sounds and greetings for any aliens who might find it.