NASA's Voyager 1 is about to make history on November 18, becoming the first human-made object to travel a full light-day from Earth.

Launched way back in 1977 and will be approximately 16.09 billion miles away on November 18, 2026, Voyager 1 carries a Golden Record (basically Earth's mixtape for aliens) with greetings in 55 languages like Hindi, Rajasthani, and Punjabi.