NASA's Voyager 1 to reach 1 light-day carrying Golden Record
NASA's Voyager 1 is about to make history on November 18, becoming the first human-made object to travel a full light-day from Earth.
Launched way back in 1977 and will be approximately 16.09 billion miles away on November 18, 2026, Voyager 1 carries a Golden Record (basically Earth's mixtape for aliens) with greetings in 55 languages like Hindi, Rajasthani, and Punjabi.
Carl Sagan created Golden Record
The Golden Record is a time capsule packed with images, sounds, music, and spoken greetings.
The Hindi greeting says "Greetings from the inhabitants of this world," Rajasthani wishes happiness, and Punjabi starts with "Welcome home."
Created by Carl Sagan and team, it's meant to share Earth's diversity if anyone out there ever finds it.