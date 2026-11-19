NASA's Voyager probes keep sending science from solar system edge
NASA's Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, launched way back in 1977, are still out there exploring, and yes, they're still talking to us.
As of November 18, 2026, Voyager 1 is about one light-day from Earth (about 25.9 billion kilometers away!), while Voyager 2 trails a bit closer.
Voyager 1 was launched to study Jupiter and Saturn, while Voyager 2 visited Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, but have gone way beyond their original mission.
Voyager 1 in interstellar space
Voyager 1 was in interstellar space, and Voyager 2 is the only one to visit all four giant planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.
Powered by slowly fading plutonium generators (with some clever engineering upgrades), these 49-year-old probes keep sending back data on magnetic fields and plasma waves from Voyager 1, and cosmic rays from Voyager 2, from the edge of our solar system.
Not bad for two vintage robots!