NASA's Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, launched way back in 1977, are still out there exploring, and yes, they're still talking to us.

As of November 18, 2026, Voyager 1 is about one light-day from Earth (about 25.9 billion kilometers away!), while Voyager 2 trails a bit closer.

Voyager 1 was launched to study Jupiter and Saturn, while Voyager 2 visited Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, but have gone way beyond their original mission.