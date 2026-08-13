NASA's Webb finds 'black hole star' MoM-BH-1 from early universe
Technology
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has found something wild in the early universe, a huge object called MoM-BH-1*, bigger than our solar system and shining with the power of 100 billion suns.
It's so unusual that scientists are calling it a "black hole star," a whole new kind of cosmic thing from just after the Big Bang.
MIT researchers say MoM-BH-1 accretes hydrogen-helium
MoM-BH-1* packs a black hole about 100,000 times heavier than the sun, wrapped in dense hydrogen gas that glows like a star.
Instead of nuclear fusion, its brightness comes from material falling into the black hole.
MIT researchers say it's made mostly of hydrogen and helium, showing off a unique light pattern that hints at more "black hole star" out there waiting to be discovered.