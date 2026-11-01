NASA's X-59 flies to Kennedy Space Center on Quesst mission

NASA's futuristic X-59 supersonic jet was recently spotted flying across the US making its way from California all the way to Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

This cross-country flight comes exactly one year after its first-ever takeoff, and definitely turned some heads with its sleek, pencil-thin design.

The X-59 was joined by an F-15, an F/A-18, and a Gulfstream C-20 as part of NASA's Quesst mission.