NASA's X-59 flies to Kennedy Space Center on Quesst mission
NASA's futuristic X-59 supersonic jet was recently spotted flying across the US making its way from California all the way to Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
This cross-country flight comes exactly one year after its first-ever takeoff, and definitely turned some heads with its sleek, pencil-thin design.
The X-59 was joined by an F-15, an F/A-18, and a Gulfstream C-20 as part of NASA's Quesst mission.
X-59 tests low noise supersonic flight
Over the past year, the X-59 has racked up 41 flights, starting out at 12,000 feet and 370km/h, but now reaching Mach 1.53 and soaring up to 56,000 feet.
NASA is using these flights to test how quiet they can make supersonic travel so that one day we might see super-fast planes flying over land without those loud sonic booms.
It's all about making next-gen air travel faster, and a lot less noisy.