Next Article
NASA's X-59 jet, 'son of Concorde,' passes key taxi tests
NASA's new X-59 supersonic jet just cleared its low-speed taxi tests in California, bringing it one step closer to its first flight later this year.
The big deal? This plane is built to turn those loud sonic booms into a gentle "thump," making supersonic travel much quieter.
X-59 could make New York to Paris trip twice as fast
The X-59—sometimes called the "son of Concorde"—could make flights like New York to Paris twice as fast, and maybe even open up fast flights over land without all the noise complaints.
After it flies, NASA will share what they learn with aviation authorities worldwide, which could help rewrite the rules for future supersonic travel.