NASSCOM CoE powers India innovation, takes no equity or IP

IndiaAI plans 58 AI CoEs

The CoE has helped drive big changes in healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and public services by supporting startups and scaling up practical ideas.

Its impact shows in new jobs, startup funding, and intellectual property created.

Now under the IndiaAI mission, 58 new AI Centers of Excellence are planned (including 17 in states and Union Territories like Mizoram, Goa, and Sikkim), helping spread digital opportunities across the country and keeping India at the forefront of global tech innovation.