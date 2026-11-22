Nate Soares says AI poses over 50% human extinction risk
Nate Soares, a former Google engineer and now president of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, thinks there's a real chance (over 50%, he says) that AI could cause human extinction in the next 10 years.
He's so convinced that he even stopped saving for retirement.
Despite these big worries, Soares is actively working to prevent such an outcome.
Nate Soares urges safer AI development
Soares believes AI is a risk. He compares today's AI to early cars: basic now, but potentially world-changing soon.
For him, preventing an AI disaster matters way more than job loss fears, after all, "We'll be at full employment the moment before we're all killed off."
Even with these concerns, he hasn't given up hope and is pushing for safer AI development.