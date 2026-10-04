NATO approves Apple iPhones and iPads for restricted classified information

Apple's devices passed some of the toughest security checks out there, thanks to features like Secure Enclave, Face ID, and Touch ID, and strong memory protection.

Germany's cyber agency helped validate them, and now NATO trusts these devices for secure environments.

As Apple's vice president of Security Engineering and Architecture Ivan Krstic put it, their consumer products now uniquely meet NATO standards, a big win for privacy fans.

Plus, built-in VPN support means safer connections even on sketchy networks.