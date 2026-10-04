NATO approves Apple iPhones and iPads for restricted classified use
Technology
NATO just approved Apple's iPhones and iPads (with iOS 26 and iPadOS 26) for handling classified information up to "restricted" level, a first for consumer tech.
Until now, personal devices weren't trusted for sensitive government use, so this is a pretty big shift.
Apple says it's a major milestone in device security.
Germany's agency tested Apple security features
Germany's top cybersecurity agency put Apple's devices through some serious testing before NATO gave the green light.
Features like Secure Enclave, Face ID, and built-in VPN were key reasons they passed.
As Apple's vice president of Security Engineering and Architecture, Ivan Krstic put it, these devices now uniquely meet NATO's tough standards, showing how far everyday tech has come in keeping data safe.