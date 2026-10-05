NATO approves regular iPhones and iPads for restricted classified data

Apple got the thumbs-up thanks to features like its Secure Enclave (which keeps encryption keys safe), Face ID login, and protection against memory attacks.

These devices were already cleared for handling classified German government data by Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

Ivan Krstic, Apple's vice president of Security Engineering and Architecture, said he's proud that everyday devices can now offer security you'd expect only from custom government gear, showing Apple is serious about privacy and security for everyone.