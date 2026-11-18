NATO's NCIA teams with OpenAI using 300 billion tokens monthly
NATO is teaming up with OpenAI, running through an incredible 300 billion tokens a month to keep its networks safer.
NATO's Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) is using advanced AI models to spot software bugs, find vulnerabilities, and build stronger digital defenses across allied networks.
OpenAI helps EU find software vulnerabilities
It is not just NATO: OpenAI is helping out the European Union, France, Germany, and Poland too.
For example, the European Union's cybersecurity agency used these AI tools to uncover four vulnerabilities in software used across EU institutions, and CERT Polska helped identify six vulnerabilities in MikroTik RouterOS.
OpenAI supported the 2026 Crossed Swords cyber training exercise.
OpenAI releases GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol
OpenAI just dropped new models, GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol, designed for better efficiency.
Sasha Baker, OpenAI's Head of National Security Policy, says they are committed to making critical digital infrastructure more secure through these collaborations.