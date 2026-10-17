Nature study: microplastics can react with water, form disease-linked molecules
Technology
A new Nature study just found that microplastics, those tiny bits of plastic from things like cosmetics, can react with water to create molecules linked to heart disease, dementia, and fertility issues.
Researchers from Columbia University said that the 2025 Nature study found increased microplastics in cadaver brains.
Wei Min links microplastics to inflammation
Wei Min explains that as microplastics break down into smaller pieces, they become more reactive and can cause long-term inflammation when we ingest them.
The takeaway? Microplastics aren't just an environmental problem: they could be a real risk for our health too, making further research super important.