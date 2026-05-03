NCERT offers free 21-week SWAYAM courses for Classes 11, 12
Technology
NCERT is offering free online courses for Classes 11 and 12 on the SWAYAM platform, covering subjects like math, sociology, and English.
Each course runs for 21 weeks and mixes video lectures with discussion forums to keep things interactive and flexible.
NCERT SWAYAM courses self-paced with certificate
You can learn at your own pace alongside regular classes. Finish the course and assessments to earn a certificate.
To sign up, just head to the SWAYAM portal or NCERT website before September 1.
Assessment registration happens from September 7 to September 9, with final exams from September 10 to September 15.