NCR's Sarthi app adds QR metro tickets and multimodal planning
Technology
The Sarthi app lets commuters get around the NCR.
Now you can book metro tickets with a QR code, plan your route (including non-metro options), and sort out your first and last mile, all in one place.
Sarthi app for tickets and rides
No more standing in ticket lines or juggling different apps.
Sarthi lets you buy tickets on your phone, find the nearest metro station, and even book bike taxis, autos, or cabs for that final stretch.
Whether you're a daily commuter or just exploring the city, getting around just got a whole lot simpler.