NeGD and AAERI launch 'AAERI Verify' to simplify Australian applications
Technology
Applying to Australian universities just got a lot simpler for Indian students.
The new "AAERI Verify" platform, launched by NeGD and AAERI on August 7, lets you securely share your academic, ID, and financial documents with Australian universities, all online and without the paperwork hassle.
AAERI verify links to DigiLocker
"AAERI Verify" connects with DigiLocker (used by over 720 million people in India), so your documents are digitally verified and easy to send.
The process has two steps: first, your documents are checked before you apply; then, after you get an offer, your financials are verified.
With your consent, Australian universities can access these records directly, making things faster, safer, and way less stressful.