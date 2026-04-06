Netflix debuts ad-free playground app for kids included with subscription Technology Apr 06, 2026

Netflix just rolled out Playground, a new gaming app made for kids eight and under. The best part? All the games are ad-free, with no in-app purchases, just included with your Netflix subscription.

Playground is already live in a few countries like the US the UK Canada, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand. Everyone else can join in when it launches worldwide on April 28.