Netflix debuts ad-free playground app for kids included with subscription
Netflix just rolled out Playground, a new gaming app made for kids eight and under. The best part? All the games are ad-free, with no in-app purchases, just included with your Netflix subscription.
Playground is already live in a few countries like the US the UK Canada, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand. Everyone else can join in when it launches worldwide on April 28.
Netflix expands family friendly gaming
Playground features games based on hit kids' shows like Peppa Pig and Sesame Street, making screen time a little more familiar and fun.
This move signals Netflix's bigger push into family-friendly gaming after trying out indie titles before.
With Alain Tascan leading the charge, Netflix is also working on cloud-based TV games and even has a FIFA game planned for the World Cup, so there's more to look forward to if you love games and TV together!