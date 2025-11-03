Next Article
Netflix is now letting you play games on your TV
Technology
Netflix just made game night a lot easier—now you can play titles like Pictionary: Game Night and Boggle Party right on your smart TV.
All you need is your phone as a controller, and everything's available through the Games tab in the Netflix app.
It's a big move from their old mobile-only setup.
These are the 1st batch of games
The first batch of games includes Lego Party!, Boggle Party, Tetris Time Warp, Pictionary: Game Night, and Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends.
Most are built for groups—Boggle Party lets up to eight friends join in, while Lego Party has themed mini-game challenges.
Basically, it's Netflix trying to make streaming way more interactive and social.