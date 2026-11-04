Netflix launches 'AI Discover' to pick shows by mood
Technology
Netflix just dropped a feature called "AI Discover" that helps you pick what to watch based on your mood.
Whether you're in the vibe for "something light" or planning a "family movie night," you can scroll through themed options and even preview clips before deciding.
The system learns from what you like and tailors suggestions as you go.
Netflix offers 'Tune your recommendations' button
You can also tweak your recommendations with the "Tune Your Recommendations" button, and Netflix says user feedback will help shape future updates.
Right now, AI Discover is starting to roll out in the US to users who use Netflix in English on supported TVs, but it's set to expand soon. Just look for the red gem "Discover" button.
Netflix hopes this makes browsing less overwhelming and more fun for everyone.