Netflix launches Clips feature on mobile for vertical snippets
Technology
Netflix is introducing a new Clips feature on its mobile app, serving up short, vertical snippets from original shows and movies.
Instead of endless scrolling, you can swipe through these curated clips and tap to explore more from any title that catches your eye.
Netflix answers TikTok style trend
Clips is Netflix's answer to the TikTok-style vertical video trend that's everywhere right now.
As Chief Product and Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone puts it, the goal is to bring a certain type of entertainment and a moment of truth.
With other platforms like Peacock and Tubi also jumping on board, it's clear that quick, snackable videos are shaping how we discover what to watch next.