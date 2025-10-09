Next Article
Netflix now lets you play Pictionary, Boggle on your TV
Technology
Netflix has announced a new feature that lets you play party games right on your TV—no console needed.
Titles like Boggle Party, Pictionary: Game Night, Tetris Time Warp, and Lego Party are included in the first offering.
The focus? Making game nights easy and social for everyone at home.
How to get started?
All you need is your smartphone as a controller—just scan the QR code on your TV.
It works on most smart TVs or streaming devices (like Roku), and there's no extra cost or hardware required.
Bet big on social games
Netflix's co-CEO Greg Peters admitted their past gaming efforts were only "B-minus," but he's betting big on social games for TVs to boost engagement among their subscribers.
With this move, Netflix wants to make hanging out—and gaming—on the couch even more fun.