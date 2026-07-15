Netflix reintroduces free trials for new users in Europe, Asia
Technology
Netflix is giving new users another shot at free trials, something it hasn't offered since 2020.
The trial lasts anywhere from seven to 30 days, depending on where you live, but for now it's only available in certain parts of Europe and Asia, not the US or UK yet.
Premium access requires payment details, auto-renews
If you're eligible, you get full access to Netflix's Premium plan: think 4K and HDR streaming.
You'll need to pick a plan and enter your payment information up front; if you don't cancel before the trial ends, your subscription rolls into a paid plan automatically.
Netflix says these trials are only visible during sign-up for users in select regions.