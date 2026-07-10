Netflix to introduce short videos in select countries August 3

Netflix feature offers interviews and tips

You'll catch everything from celebrity interviews to lifestyle tips with shows like BuzzFeed's 30 Questions, Tasty, Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test, and Tastemade's Struggle Meals.

Netflix says this move is about giving fans more ways to connect with their favorite stories and personalities, especially as they look for new ways to keep viewers coming back.

More content is expected down the line as Netflix expands its lineup.