Netflix to introduce short videos in select countries August 3
Technology
Netflix is rolling out a new feature on August 3, 2026, bringing short-form videos from big names like BuzzFeed Studios, Conde Nast, Variety, Billboard, and Rolling Stone to select countries.
These bite-sized clips will run anywhere from two to over 20 minutes, perfect for quick breaks or a little binge.
Netflix feature offers interviews and tips
You'll catch everything from celebrity interviews to lifestyle tips with shows like BuzzFeed's 30 Questions, Tasty, Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test, and Tastemade's Struggle Meals.
Netflix says this move is about giving fans more ways to connect with their favorite stories and personalities, especially as they look for new ways to keep viewers coming back.
More content is expected down the line as Netflix expands its lineup.