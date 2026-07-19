Netflix used generative AI across about 300 titles in 2026
Netflix says it used generative AI in about 300 movies, shows, and specials released or made in 2026.
The tech helped boost visual effects, speed up editing, and create detailed scenes for less money: think titles like Glory from India, Brasil 70: A Saga do Tri from Brazil, and the US doc The American Experiment.
Netflix expands AI beyond postproduction
AI mostly handled postproduction tasks but is now being tried out for concept art and scene planning too. In one case, it cut both time and costs for a chunk of VFX work by one-half.
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said AI allows production teams to create ambitious sequences more efficiently and that "the goal is not to replace filmmakers but to give them new creative tools."
Still, Netflix stressed that creative decisions stay with humans; AI just helps bring ideas to life faster.