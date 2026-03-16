Netflix's $600 million acquisition of Ben Affleck's A.I. startup explained

InterPositive builds smart A.I. tools for post-production: think fixing continuity goofs, relighting scenes, erasing stunt wires, and boosting backgrounds using a production's own footage and proprietary soundstage datasets. Their tech doesn't create new content but understands movie shots in detail. With this deal, Affleck joins Netflix as Senior Advisor.

The deal shows how serious Netflix is about using A.I.

Reported to be one of Netflix's larger acquisitions, it shows how serious they are about using A.I. to stay ahead in entertainment.

It's all about making movies look better and keeping viewers hooked with smoother production magic behind the scenes.