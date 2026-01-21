Netflix's mobile app is getting a TikTok-style makeover
Netflix is rolling out a big redesign for its mobile app later this year, aiming to feel more like the social platforms you already love.
Expect vertical video feeds with short clips from shows, movies, and even original podcasts—making it easier to discover what's worth watching next.
What's new and why it matters
You'll be able to tap on any clip to jump into the full episode or movie, add titles straight to your list, or share them with friends.
There's also a new AI-powered search (currently in a small opt-in iOS beta) that allows members to search using natural, conversational phrases like "I want something funny and upbeat."
Co-CEO Greg Peters calls this redesign just the beginning of more experiments ahead.
Netflix wants to help you find your next binge
Netflix says it isn't just copying TikTok—it's focused on making entertainment discovery easier for everyone who watches on their phone.
With 325 million paid subscribers and $1.5 billion in ad revenue last year, Netflix is clearly betting big on keeping mobile users hooked as streaming competition heats up.