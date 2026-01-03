Neuralink gears up for mass production of brain implants in 2025
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-tech company, is planning to roll out its brain implants at scale this year.
These high-tech devices are designed to help people with paralysis control things like computers and devices—just by thinking.
The implants can even go through the brain's protective layer (dura) without the need to remove the dura, which is a pretty big leap for medical tech.
Nearly fully automated surgeries and real-life results
Musk says Neuralink's surgeries could be almost entirely automated by 2026, making the procedure faster and more accessible.
The tech has already shown promise: the first patient, Noland Arbaugh, was able to play video games and control smart home devices using only his mind.
At the heart of it all is Neuralink's N1 chip—packed with over a thousand electrodes—pushing boundaries for people with severe disabilities.