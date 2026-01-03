Neuralink gears up for mass production of brain implants in 2025

Nearly fully automated surgeries and real-life results

Musk says Neuralink's surgeries could be almost entirely automated by 2026, making the procedure faster and more accessible.

The tech has already shown promise: the first patient, Noland Arbaugh, was able to play video games and control smart home devices using only his mind.

At the heart of it all is Neuralink's N1 chip—packed with over a thousand electrodes—pushing boundaries for people with severe disabilities.