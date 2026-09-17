Neuralink shows speech-impaired user thinking 'I love you' via implant
Technology
Neuralink, the brain-computer interface company co-founded by Elon Musk, just shared a video showing a participant with apparent speech impairment using its implant to send the message "I love you" to someone special, just by thinking it.
It's a powerful example of how this technology could help people who can't speak or move communicate in new ways.
Neuralink demo, implants not FDA approved
Neuralink has shown similar breakthroughs before, like when British army veteran Jon L. Noble used its device to control a computer with his thoughts after being paralyzed.
The company says these implants are still experimental and not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration.