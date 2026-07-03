Neurology study links faster walking to lower cognitive decline risk
If you want to age well, walking fast might be the secret.
A new study in Neurology tracked 4,000 adults over 80 and found that those who walked quicker, dubbed "super movers," had a much lower risk of cognitive decline.
Only about 6% to 10% fit this super mover category.
Super movers sharper despite Alzheimer's signs
Even though super movers had similar signs of Alzheimer's as others their age, their brains stayed sharper.
Walking speed stood out as the biggest clue for healthy aging.
Dr. Joe Verghese, who led the study, thinks these super movers may have special resilience that helps keep their minds strong.
Maintain walking speed for brain health
Neurologist Dr. Alexander Mauskop says this research backs up advice to stay physically active as you get older.
Keeping up your walking speed and balance isn't just good for your body: it's great for your brain too.
Researchers hope these findings will inspire more ways to promote healthy aging for everyone.