New AI chatbot rules criticized for letting Google's Gemini slip
Technology
New laws meant to keep AI chatbots safe for young people are getting some heat: they sound protective, but critics say they could let major platforms like Google's Gemini slip through the cracks.
Even though there have been lawsuits over chatbot-related harm, these rules are moving forward with a lot of tech industry influence.
Cynthia Montoya criticizes HB 26-1263
Colorado's Chatbot Safety Act, House Bill 26-1263, is especially under fire because it exempts certain chatbots, like those used in search engines, from stricter rules.
Cynthia Montoya, whose daughter was hurt by a chatbot, feels the bill just isn't enough to keep kids safe.
She shared that it has loopholes and won't protect children.