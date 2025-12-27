This technique can create AI videos in just seconds!

Enhanced efficiency

TurboDiffusion's impact on HD video generation

The TurboDiffusion technique also proved its efficiency in generating high-definition videos. On the same machine, it cut down the time to generate a five-second HD video from almost 80 minutes to just 24 seconds. This is an improvement of about 200 times over traditional methods. Currently, platforms like Shengshu's Vidu take around three and five minutes for a standard five-second video, while OpenAI's text-to-video model Sora needs several minutes for short clips.