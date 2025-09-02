New brainwave test could detect Alzheimer's years earlier
A quick new brainwave test called Fastball might help catch memory problems linked to Alzheimer's long before people are typically diagnosed.
Developed by the University of Bath, it takes just three minutes and uses small sensors on the scalp while you look at images—designed to be accessible and reduce anxiety, no complicated tasks.
In trials with both healthy adults and people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), Fastball picked up on early memory issues that could signal a higher risk for Alzheimer's.
Fastball could help doctors figure out who might benefit
Fastball was especially good at spotting problems in people with amnestic MCI—the type most likely to lead to Alzheimer's.
Since you can do it at home, it's much more accessible than traditional tests.
If bigger studies back these results, Fastball could help doctors figure out who might benefit from new Alzheimer's drugs like donanemab or lecanemab.
Researchers say there's still work to do, but this is a promising step forward.