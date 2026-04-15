New cell therapy shows promise in treating frailty among over-50s
Technology
A new cell therapy is showing real promise for tackling frailty, a condition that affects about one in four people over 50.
Frailty brings things like constant tiredness, muscle loss, and slow recovery after illness.
Most medical research has focused on managing the consequences of frailty rather than reversing it, and a new cell therapy shows promise to treat frailty.
Therapy may aid older Indians
Frailty often slips under the radar in India, where signs like low energy or slow bounce-back are brushed off as "normal aging."
With the population aged 60 and over projected to rise to nearly 20% by 2050, better awareness and real treatment options could make a big difference.
This new therapy might help older folks a shot at healthier years ahead.