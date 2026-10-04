New CEO John Ternus centers Apple on design and engineering

For the first time, Apple's design teams report straight to Ternus instead of upper management such as Jeff Williams or Tim Cook.

He's often seen in the design studio, making collaboration with engineers a bigger deal than ever.

Plus, he's bringing in fresh talent such as Belgian designer Julien Renault to strengthen Apple's creative edge.

Ternus's own engineering background is helping bridge the gap between great ideas and real products, making teamwork at Apple feel more connected.