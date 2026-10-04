New CEO John Ternus centers Apple on design and engineering
Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, is shaking things up by putting product design and engineering front and center, moving away from Tim Cook's more operations-heavy style.
He's letting CFO Kevan Parekh and COO Sabih Khan handle the business side, while he works closely with hardware leaders such as Johny Srouji and Tom Marieb to push creative ideas forward.
Apple design teams report to Ternus
For the first time, Apple's design teams report straight to Ternus instead of upper management such as Jeff Williams or Tim Cook.
He's often seen in the design studio, making collaboration with engineers a bigger deal than ever.
Plus, he's bringing in fresh talent such as Belgian designer Julien Renault to strengthen Apple's creative edge.
Ternus's own engineering background is helping bridge the gap between great ideas and real products, making teamwork at Apple feel more connected.