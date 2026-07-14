New Chinese dinosaur Haolong dongi preserves skin cells, hollow spikes
Technology
A new dinosaur called Haolong dongi has just been found in China, and it's pretty wild: this 125-million-year-old fossil actually preserved skin cells and had hollow spikes sticking out from its body.
That's a first for any dinosaur, making this discovery stand out.
Spikes may have protected Haolong dongi
Haolong dongi was about 2.4 meters long, with big scales on its tail and smaller ones on its neck and chest.
Its spikes weren't made of bone or feathers. They were tough skin with living cells inside and porous cores.
Scientists think these spikes might have helped protect it from predators, giving us fresh clues about how dinosaurs evolved and survived.