New drug helps people lose weight without hunger: Study

SANA activates AGAT enzyme to boost energy use

SANA boosts energy use by activating the AGAT enzyme, making a lasting change to metabolism.

This fresh approach might be a game-changer for obesity treatment.

Next up: bigger trials with people who have type 2 diabetes to see how well it works long-term and check for any side effects.

As Eolo Pharma's CEO Pia Garat put it, this is the result of over 10 years of hard work to help tackle obesity worldwide.

The full study is out now in Nature Metabolism if you want all the details.