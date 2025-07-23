Next Article
Heatwaves are getting longer, especially in tropical regions: Study
A new study says heatwaves aren't just popping up more frequently—they're also lasting longer, thanks to climate change.
Researchers from UCLA and Universidad Adolfo Ibanez found that even a small rise in temperature can make the longest heatwaves stretch out, especially in tropical regions.
Need to take action to protect communities and the planet
The team built a new model showing that heatwaves are becoming longer, and if global warming keeps going, these streaks will get even worse.
Longer heatwaves mean higher risks for people's health, crops, animals, and wildfires—making it clear we need real action to protect communities and the planet.